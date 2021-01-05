WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Board of Commissioners celebrated the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s first adoption of 2021.
Cooper, a 5-year-old smooth coated Collie mix, was adopted Jan. 2 by Edgewater Park resident Timesha Matchett and her family. Cooper had spent about two weeks at the shelter after being surrendered because his former owners were moving out of state with other family members.
“Cooper is super sweet and friendly but was also very shy when he came in,” said Jackie Dennis, the shelter’s manager. “He quickly came around with all the attention and interaction he received and was put for adoption and scooped up by a lovely lady and her family.”
Burlington County Commissioner Felicia Hopson said the first adoption from the shelter marked a happy start to 2021 and a reminder that other great pets are available and waiting to find a new home.
“I know how difficult it must have been to surrender a beloved pet, but it’s heartwarming to hear that Cooper was adopted and has a new forever family to love and care for him,” said Hopson. “It’s a great first, but there are plenty other dogs and cats still waiting to find a new home and family of their own, so I encourage anyone who is thinking about adopting a new companion to contact the shelter and arrange a visit.”
Matchett said she never had a dog growing up but was interested in having a pet of her own.
“I wanted a best friend,” she said.
While she had originally picked out a younger dog at the shelter, she decided on Cooper, because he seemed like a better fit for a first-time dog owner.
“He was very friendly and seemed like a good fit. It seems like I was at the right place at the right time to adopt him,” Matchett said.
Hopson said stories like Cooper’s are what makes the shelter a special place. She also credited the shelter employees and volunteers.
“Every day they come to work and make it their mission to assure all the orphaned and stray animals receive the love and care they need and deserve,” said Hopson. “Our Board cannot thank them enough for their hard work and devotion.”
Residents interested in adopting a pet are encouraged to review the Animal Shelter website at www.co.burlington.nj.us/168/Animal-Shelter.