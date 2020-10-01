The Burlington County Board has released the following statement on the passing of Robert Silcox, president of the Burlington County Institute of Technology/Special Services School District Board of Education:
“Our entire board mourns the loss of Robert Silcox, a veteran, business leader and family man who devoted countless hours towards helping make both his own community in Mount Holly and the county at-large a better place to live and learn. His more than decade-long tenure on the combined BCIT/Special Services School Board of Education and the long list of other organizations and civic groups he volunteered with - including the Mount Holly Rotary, the Children’s Home of Mount Holly, Virtua Foundation and Board of Trustees and the Mount Holly Municipal Utilities Authority – reveals his endless dedication to service and undying love of community. He believed deeply in the mission of Special Services School District to help every child and adult in Burlington County reach their fullest potential and he kept students at the Special Services schools and those at BCIT’s Westampton and Medford campuses close to his heart. We will miss him both as a public servant and a friend, and we offer his family our deepest condolences.”