MOUNT HOLLY >> Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz has announced the Clerk’s Office will have extended hours to assist voters, including those who may still need a ballot prior to the close of polls on Nov. 3.
The Clerk’s Office at 50 Rancocas Street will be open on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tues, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The office’s current operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re encouraging voters not to wait until the last minute to complete and return their ballots, but for those who have registered and not received a ballot or who need a replacement, we’ll be open and ready to assist them,” Schwartz said.
More than 325,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been sent to registered voters in Burlington County already and additional ballots are being delivered to new voters who registered before the Oct. 13 deadline.
Registered voters that have believe they have not received a ballot should contact the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5229 or email votebymail@co.burlington.nj.us.
Replacement ballots are also available for voters who believe their ballot was accidentally discarded or damaged, as well as those who make mistakes while completing it. Ballots already sent to the County Election Board can not be replaced.
“We can provide voters a replacement ballot at our office until the polls close on Election Day,” Schwartz said.
Voters are able to return their ballots through the mail or by placing them in one of 13 secure drop boxes located throughout the County. A list of the drop box locations is available online at https://nj.gov/state/elections/vote-secure-drop-boxes.shtml
Voters can also hand deliver their ballot to the Election Board office at 50 Rancocas Street in Mount Holly or bring them to their assigned polling location on Election Day.