MOUNT HOLLY >> The November election is just weeks away and Burlington County Vote-by-Mail ballots are starting to arrive so voters can begin making their selections.
But what should voters do if they received the wrong ballot or if they accidentally discarded or damaged one they received? Can anything be done if a voter makes a mistake while completing their ballot?
Burlington County Joanne Schwartz announced her office is ready to respond to these and other election issues and has replacement ballots available for voters who need one.
“This a is a different kind of election with many voters making their selections via Vote-by-Mail ballots for the very first time. We know mistakes are going to be made and we’re prepared for that,” Schwartz said. “We printed a substantial number of extra ballots, so we have enough for new voters who register before the Oct. 13 deadline, but also plenty ready as replacements.”
Ballots are currently in the process of being mailed out and should arrive at most voters’ homes soon. All registered voters are expected to receive one without having to make a request.
Any voter who has not received their ballot by Oct. 13 should contact the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5229 or votebymail@co.burlington.nj.us to arrange for a replacement.
Likewise, voters should also contact the Clerk’s Office if they believe their ballot was accidentally discarded or damaged.
“We can mail voters a replacement ballot up to October 23. After that date, we can still provide a replacement, but the voter would need to come in-person to our office in Mount Holly. They can do so until the polls close on Election Day,” Schwartz said.
The Clerk’s Office can also provide replacement ballots to voters who believe they made an error while completing their ballot, provided the ballot has not already been mailed or submitted.
“We can help cure some ballot mistakes, but once a ballot has been received, a new ballot cannot be generated,” Schwartz said. “It’s the same as in a polling booth; once you push the button, it’s done.”
Lastly, she said voters should contact her office immediately if they receive the wrong ballot and to contact the Superintendent of Elections Office if they receive one addressed to a deceased relative.
The Superintendent’s Office can be reached at 609-265-5111 and will investigate and remedy any case of a deceased voter who remains on the voter registration rolls.
Voters should be aware that forging the signature of any voter is a felony and that the Board of Elections cross-referencing the signature of all voters with the voter registration signature file.