WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders is celebrating Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and the successful adoption of more than 1,200 dogs and cats from the County Animal Shelter this year.
“I’ve had the privilege of serving as the Freeholders’ liaison to our County Department of Health and Burlington County Animal Shelter,” said Freeholder Dan O’Connell. “I’ve seen firsthand the dedication of the shelters’ staff and volunteers and the work they do everyday to give all the orphaned and stray animals the love and care they need and deserve.”
So far this year, the shelter has helped reunite more than 300 lost dogs and cats with their owners while facilitating the adoption of more than 960 cats and 316 dogs. Another 85 cats and 90 dogs have been transferred to the care of foster families or rescue groups.
A total of 226 cats and 576 dogs were also received rabies vaccinations last year during the shelter’s rabies clinics.
“Our shelter employees and volunteers have gone above and beyond for the animals at the shelter,” Freeholder O’Connell said. “Thanks to their efforts, hundreds of pets have been placed in new forever homes and we encourage anyone thinking about adopting a new companion to contact the shelter and arrange for a visit. Your next best friend could be waiting for you, and during these trying times the love of a pet can be the perfect medicine for the pressures and stress we’re all enduring.”
Because of the pandemic, the shelter is forced to limit the number of people inside the building at one time and to follow social distancing guidelines. Visitors must call ahead to make appointments.
To learn more about the dogs and cats available for adoption, go to the shelter’s webpage at www.co.burlington.nj.us/168/Animal-Shelter.