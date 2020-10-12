WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Health Department has resumed its free child immunization clinics for uninsured children and those covered by New Jersey Family Care Plan A aged 5 to 18 years. Individuals of Native American or Alaskan Native descent are automatically eligible to receive vaccine.
The next clinic will be held Tuesday Oct. 13 from 9:30 AM to Noon and 2 PM to 5 PM. Subsequent clinics will be held Mondays from 9:30 AM to Noon and 2 PM to 5 PM. Appointments are required to receive treatment in the Burlington County Health Department Vaccine Clinic. To conveniently make an appointment please visit the following links:
http://provider.kareo.com/dr-herbert-conaway#?view=booking
http://provider.kareo.com/dr-nicoletta-turner-foster#?view=booking
http://provider.kareo.com/dr-richard-sharpe#?view=booking
The immunizations are required for all children attending preschool or childcare centers or K-12 schools in New Jersey.
Burlington County Department of Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway urges eligible families to take advantage of the free vaccine service offered by the County and all parents to take the necessary steps to make sure their children’s immunizations are up to date.
“While we do not have an FDA-approved vaccine for the novel coronavirus, we do have vaccines against seasonal flu and against several serious illnesses, including measles, hepatitis B, meningitis and polio. We can’t afford to ignore these diseases, Dr. Conaway said. “The last thing we need is an outbreak of pandemic flu, the measles or some other preventable disease during ongoing COVID crisis. This winter potentially deadly pandemic flu will arrive with resurgent COVID-19. The twin viral dangers could cause tragic loss of life and overwhelm our state’s healthcare systems. We can prevent that outcome by getting vaccinated, masking up, washing hands and maintaining social distance. Let’s work together to stamp out COVID19.”