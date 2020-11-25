WESTAMPTON >> On the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Burlington County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to celebrate safely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Typically, gatherings during the upcoming holidays can be an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. However, this holiday season, please consider how your holiday plans can be modified to keep your friends, families, and communities healthy and safe.
Small household gatherings have been a major contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
This holiday season it’s recommend that you either celebrate virtually or ONLY with members of your own household.
Your household is anyone who currently lives and shares common spaces in your house or apartment. This can include family members, as well as roommates or people who are unrelated to you. People who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, should be considered part of different households.
In-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose varying levels of risk.
“Celebrating with members of your household in addition to making sure that everyone in that household is taking precautionary measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will play a vital role in decreasing the number of people being infected with COVID. Everyone must do their part by wearing masks, staying at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you both indoors and outdoors, and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently”, said Burlington County Health Department Director, Dr. Herb Conaway.
Since testing is an important part of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders provides convenient access to COVID-19 testing through the following:
COVID Testing Site- Burlington County Human Services- Westampton. The location is 795 Woodlane Road. Testing will take place from 9AM to 4 PM at this location during the following dates:
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (December 1, 2 and 3; December 8, 9 and 10; December 15, 16 and 17)
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (December 21, 22 and 23; December 28, 29 and 30)
Mobile Testing Sites Throughout the County: Visit http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/health for a list of dates and locations
For general information about COVID-19, please go to our website at http://co.burlington.nj.us/health and our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/BurlingtonCountyHealthDepartment