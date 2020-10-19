WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Department of Health is resuming its confidential screening, testing and education services for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. These services are provided free of charge to county residents.
Burlington County Health Director Dr. Herb Conaway said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has garnered huge amounts of attention, but that the spread of STDs is also a growing health concern.
“Rates of STDS were already rising across the United States before the pandemic and we’ve heard from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that STD testing has plummeted during the pandemic,” Dr. Conaway said. “It’s a concern because while most of these illnesses are curable with antibiotics if caught early, they can cause more serious health consequences or even death if left untreated. And the last thing we want is another public health crisis on our hands. Also the CDC recommends that adults up to 64 years of age get tested for HIV at least once. HIV testing is done with a finger stick and is resulted in just 20 minutes during your visit.”
The testing is by appointment only and will resume on Oct. 20 and will be scheduled on Tuesdays between 3 to 5 PM and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 PM at the Health Department Building, 15 Pioneer Boulevard, Westampton.
Appointments can be made online at the following URL:
http://www.burlingtoncountytesting.org
For patient safety and security photo identification and masks are required for anyone entering the Health Department Building for testing.