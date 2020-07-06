The Burlington County Health Department has announced that the county will now be providing mobile COVID-19 testing.
“We want to bring COVID-19 testing to our residents who may lack or have limited access to transportation. Individuals may collect their own samples or request assistance in doing so. As always, county testing remains free of charge,” said Health Department Director and COVID-19 Task Force Leader Dr. Herb Conaway. “With mobile testing, we can visit various locations around the county offering more opportunities for coronavirus screening.”
Mobile testing will take the place of the scheduled testing previously provided at the Westampton complex. Mobile testing will be either drive thru or walk up clinics. Pre-registration for a clinic is strongly recommended. No doctor’s note or prescription is required. For an appointment, residents should call 609-726-7097 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COVID-19 Mobile Testing July Schedule
Medford Drive Thru: Tuesday July 7 ● 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fellowship Alliance Chapel
199 Church Road, Medford, NJ 08055
Mount Holly Walk Up: Wednesday, July 8 ● 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
County Complex (Parking Lot)
49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly, NJ 08060
Palmyra Walk Up: Thursday, July 9 ● 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Harbour Condominiums – Club House Parking Lot
2000 Harbour Drive, Palmyra, NJ 08065
Florence Drive Thru: Tuesday, July 14 ● 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Florence Township
875 Summer Street, Florence, NJ 08518
Bordentown Walk Up: Thursday, July 16 ● 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Carslake Center (Back Parking Lot)
207 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505