WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County is continuing to make COVID-19 shots available to residents who want the strong protection the vaccines provide.
“We’ve made incredible progress in getting people vaccinated and we’ve seen the results in our low COVID-19 case numbers, but we’re not done yet,” said Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department. “The most effective action anyone can take to protect themselves and their family, friends and co-workers is to roll up your sleeve and get vaccinated, so we will continue to do everything possible to make that process as easy as possible.”
Starting this week, the County Health Department will open four new fixed vaccine clinics being established in the county. The clinics will run on the following schedule:
• Mondays, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Drive, Westampton (drive-thru clinic);
• Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center, 30 West Broad, Palmyra;
• Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park;
• Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Drive, Bordentown.
Appointments for the clinics can be made by online using the online registry at covid19.gov/pages/finder or by calling 1-855-568-0545. Walk-ins without appointments are also welcome.
All four clinics will offer both the Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People who receive the Moderna shot will be informed of their second-dose date.
More than 227,000 Burlington County residents have now been fully vaccinated, amounting to more than 55 percent of county residents 12 and older.
About 59 percent of all Burlington County adults 18 and up have been vaccinated and 84 percent of those 65 or older.
Conaway said the new fixed clinics would provide convenient and accessible options for those still not vaccinated. The Burlington County Vaccine Mega-Site at the Moorestown Mall also remains open, though operations there are expected to be phased out by the end of July. Walk-in appointments for first doses will available at the Mega-Site through the third week of July.
The County continues to operate a mobile vaccination program that has administered shots to homebound residents, people without homes and the residents and workers at domestic violence shelters.
In an effort to boost vaccinations rates, the County Health Department has also held pop-up vaccination clinics in communities throughout the county.
The Deborah Heart & Lung Center is also partnering with the County and the offices of State Senators Dawn Addiego and Troy Singleton and Congressman Andy Kim to hold a pop-up clinic on Monday, June 28, from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Deborah Specialty Physicians office, 811 Sunset Road, Suite 102, in Burlington Township.
Pfizer vaccine will be administered to anyone 12 and up, along with free dinners for those receiving shots.
“From the very beginning of this pandemic, our County has made it our top priority to deliver the assistance our residents and businesses needed to get through this crisis and the vaccination effort has been one of our biggest successes,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell, the Board liaison to the Health Department. “We’ve worked with a host of partners, including Virtua, Deborah, the State of New Jersey and numerous local municipalities and nonprofit groups, to get hundreds of thousands of our residents vaccinated. Our Board extends are thanks to these partners for the outstanding success we’ve enjoyed here. Now we’re looking to finish the job and get those remaining the protection that vaccines provide.”