The Burlington Country recycling schedule will shift to the next day due to the Labor Day Holiday. Normal Monday recycling will shift to Tuesday and Tuesday recycling will shift to Wednesday, Wednesday shifts to Thursday, Thursday shifts to Friday and Friday recycling shifts to Saturday.
Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Eastampton, Lumberton, Mount Holly, Southampton
Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Hainesport, Mount Laurel
Thursday, Sept. 10 – Cinnaminson, Maple Shade, Palmyra, Riverton
Friday, Sept. 11 – Joint Base MDL, New Hanover, North Hanover, Pemberton Borough, Pemberton Township, Tabernacle, Washington, Wrightstown
Saturday, Sept. 12 – Evesham
For more information call the Recycling Hotline 609-267-6889 or email recycling@otcbc.org.
Get your recycling schedule, including paper shredding days, find where to recycle old TVs and more with the Recycle Coach smartphone app. Available on iTunes and GooglePlay app stores for Burlington County residents.