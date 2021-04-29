WESTAMPTON >> The Burlington County Health Department has resumed vaccinating vulnerable homebound residents, noting that all vaccines provide safe, strong protection against COVID-19 and are critical to bringing about the end of the pandemic.
“We’ve made tremendous strides at our Burlington County Vaccine Mega-Site, where thousands are now getting vaccinated daily, but we know the job isn’t finished until everyone who wants a vaccine receives one,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “That means bringing vaccine to people, particularly those who are homebound and unable to travel to the Mega-Site or the other area vaccine sites. We’ve taken steps to ensure this population has access to the vaccine’s long-awaited protection and we’re pleased to see our mobile program safely resume.”
The health department has resumed its homebound vaccination program following the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control announcement that they had satisfactorily studied and approved the use of the vaccine for those 18 years and older.
The approval lifted a 10-day pause on the vaccine’s deployment due to six reports of U.S. cases among women of a rare vein clotting disorder associated with the prior administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine.
Prior to the pause, we vaccinated about 1,000 people with our limited supply of J&J vaccine, mostly homebound residents registered with our Meals on Wheels program, as well as homeless, families in domestic violence shelters and elderly residents in underserved communities.
The department is not aware of any serious adverse reactions or complications among those who received it.
Nationwide, more than 6.8 million doses of J&J vaccine have been administered.
“This pause and restart of vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine demonstrates that our nation’s rigorous system of ensuring vaccine safety works and is completely transparent,” said Dr. Herb Conaway, the director of the Burlington County Health Department. “Cases of complications following Johnson & Johnson vaccine are extremely rare and overwhelming evidence supports the fact that all approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in providing protection against the virus. I strongly encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to make an appointment to receive the first available vaccine. Get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and friends and the broader community.”
In addition to operating the mobile vaccination program, the County Health Department assists Virtua Health and the State of New Jersey and New Jersey National Guard with the operation of the Burlington County Vaccine Mega-Site, where more than 300,000 people have now been vaccinated.
Appointments are available at the Mega-Site and can be made online at virtua.org/vaccine or by calling 856-325-422.
“We know how challenging the last year has been for our residents and our businesses, but we remain hopeful that the vaccines and the protection they provide will help us turn the corner and stamp out this virus,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell. “We’re not there yet, but we’re getting closer and our Health Department and Mega-Site is leading the way.”