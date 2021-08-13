Census2020 outreach.jpeg

Burlington County Census Coordinator Tammi Bathke performed outreach with local officials and volunteers across the county. She appears here center with Palmyra Mayor Gina Ragomo Tait and Dan Brenas of the U.S. Census Bureau.

 CONTRIBUTED

MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Commissioners applauded the release of the first-local level results from the 2020 census and the county’s 3 percent population increase during the past decade.

A total of 461,860 people called Burlington County home on April 1, 2020, an increase of just over 13,000 residents compared to the 448,734 counted in 2010.

The county’s population remains the 11th largest among New Jersey’s 21 counties.

Among Burlington County’s 40 municipalities, Evesham continues to have the largest population with 46,826 residents. Fieldsboro is the smallest with 526.

“Burlington County is one of the best places in America to live, work and raise a family and these census numbers reflect that,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “Our county shows how great schools, good government, outstanding businesses and a unified commitment to preserving history, the arts and the environment can be a great recipe for growth.”

Ensuring an accurate local census count was one of the Commissioners’ 2020 initiatives and prompted the board to appoint Tammi Bathke as the County’s first Census Coordinator. In the part-time position, Bathke led the County’s Census education campaign and organized or attended more than 100 outreach events where she and other volunteers recorded more than 3,000 interactions with county residents.

More than 77 percent of Burlington County households self-responded to the Census, a more than two percentage point improvement over the county’s 75 percent self-response rate in 2010.

“It’s clear the hard work performed by Tammi Bathke and all our county volunteers paid off in a very big way and helped ensure that these numbers accurately reflect the population of our counties and our municipalities and communities,” Hopson said. “There are more than just numbers; they reflect real people and families and real needs. An accurate population count makes certain New Jersey and our county will receive our fair share of federal funding for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital services. It’s incredibly important, so we want to thank Tammi and all who assisted with the count, as well as all our civic-minded residents who participated.”

In addition to helping to determine federal funding, the new population data will be used to redraw the boundaries of New Jersey’s congressional districts and legislative districts.

Burlington County 2020 populations (by municipality)

Bass River Burlington 1,355

Beverly Burlington 2,499

Bordentown Burlington 3,993

Bordentown Burlington 11,791

Burlington Burlington 9,743

Burlington Burlington 23,983

Chesterfield Burlington 9,422

Cinnaminson Burlington 17,064

Delanco Burlington 4,824

Delran Burlington 17,882

Eastampton Burlington 6,191

Edgewater Park Burlington 8,930

Evesham Burlington 46,826

Fieldsboro Burlington 526

Florence Burlington 12,812

Hainesport Burlington 6,035

Lumberton Burlington 12,803

Mansfield Burlington 8,897

Maple Shade Burlington 19,980

Medford Burlington 24,497

Medford Lakes Burlington 4,264

Moorestown Burlington 21,355

Mount Holly Burlington 9,981

Mount Laurel Burlington 44,633

New Hanover Burlington 6,367

North Hanover Burlington 7,963

Palmyra Burlington 7,438

Pemberton Burlington 1,371

Pemberton Burlington 26,903

Riverside Burlington 8,003

Riverton Burlington 2,764

Shamong Burlington 6,460

Southampton Burlington 10,317

Springfield Burlington 3,245

Tabernacle Burlington 6,776

Washington Burlington 693

Westampton Burlington 9,121

Willingboro Burlington 31,889

Woodland Burlington 1,544

Wrightstown Burlington 720

