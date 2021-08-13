MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Commissioners applauded the release of the first-local level results from the 2020 census and the county’s 3 percent population increase during the past decade.
A total of 461,860 people called Burlington County home on April 1, 2020, an increase of just over 13,000 residents compared to the 448,734 counted in 2010.
The county’s population remains the 11th largest among New Jersey’s 21 counties.
Among Burlington County’s 40 municipalities, Evesham continues to have the largest population with 46,826 residents. Fieldsboro is the smallest with 526.
“Burlington County is one of the best places in America to live, work and raise a family and these census numbers reflect that,” said Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson. “Our county shows how great schools, good government, outstanding businesses and a unified commitment to preserving history, the arts and the environment can be a great recipe for growth.”
Ensuring an accurate local census count was one of the Commissioners’ 2020 initiatives and prompted the board to appoint Tammi Bathke as the County’s first Census Coordinator. In the part-time position, Bathke led the County’s Census education campaign and organized or attended more than 100 outreach events where she and other volunteers recorded more than 3,000 interactions with county residents.
More than 77 percent of Burlington County households self-responded to the Census, a more than two percentage point improvement over the county’s 75 percent self-response rate in 2010.
“It’s clear the hard work performed by Tammi Bathke and all our county volunteers paid off in a very big way and helped ensure that these numbers accurately reflect the population of our counties and our municipalities and communities,” Hopson said. “There are more than just numbers; they reflect real people and families and real needs. An accurate population count makes certain New Jersey and our county will receive our fair share of federal funding for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital services. It’s incredibly important, so we want to thank Tammi and all who assisted with the count, as well as all our civic-minded residents who participated.”
In addition to helping to determine federal funding, the new population data will be used to redraw the boundaries of New Jersey’s congressional districts and legislative districts.
Burlington County 2020 populations (by municipality)
Bass River Burlington 1,355
Beverly Burlington 2,499
Bordentown Burlington 3,993
Bordentown Burlington 11,791
Burlington Burlington 9,743
Burlington Burlington 23,983
Chesterfield Burlington 9,422
Cinnaminson Burlington 17,064
Delanco Burlington 4,824
Delran Burlington 17,882
Eastampton Burlington 6,191
Edgewater Park Burlington 8,930
Evesham Burlington 46,826
Fieldsboro Burlington 526
Florence Burlington 12,812
Hainesport Burlington 6,035
Lumberton Burlington 12,803
Mansfield Burlington 8,897
Maple Shade Burlington 19,980
Medford Burlington 24,497
Medford Lakes Burlington 4,264
Moorestown Burlington 21,355
Mount Holly Burlington 9,981
Mount Laurel Burlington 44,633
New Hanover Burlington 6,367
North Hanover Burlington 7,963
Palmyra Burlington 7,438
Pemberton Burlington 1,371
Pemberton Burlington 26,903
Riverside Burlington 8,003
Riverton Burlington 2,764
Shamong Burlington 6,460
Southampton Burlington 10,317
Springfield Burlington 3,245
Tabernacle Burlington 6,776
Washington Burlington 693
Westampton Burlington 9,121
Willingboro Burlington 31,889
Woodland Burlington 1,544
Wrightstown Burlington 720