BORDENTOWN >> Burlington County will continue work in its State Funded Overlay Program next week by resurfacing a half-mile section of Crosswicks Street.
Pavement milling and overlay work on the road, also known as County Route 528, is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 16, and is expected to take about a week to complete. Traffic will be maintained through the work area between Farnsworth Avenue and Union Street, but motorists using the road will likely experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.
The work is being performed by Earle Asphalt Co., of Farmingdale, and is part of the County’s 2019 State Funded Overlay Program.
A total of 25.8 miles of roadway in 12 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through shared state and county funding.