Burlington County will continue work in its State Funded Overlay Program next week by resurfacing a portion of Elizabeth Street, between County Route 616 in Pemberton Borough to Route 530 in Pemberton Township.
Pavement milling and overlay work on the road, also known as County Route 687, is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 17, and is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Traffic will be maintained, but motorists using the road will likely experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.
The work is being performed by American Asphalt Co., of West Collingswood, and is part of the County’s 2018 State Funded Overlay Program. A total of 28.1 miles of roadway in 17 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through shared State and County funding.