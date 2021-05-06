Burlington County plans to continue work on its State Funded Overlay Program next week by resurfacing a 1.2-mile section of Fairview Street in Delran and Riverside.
Pavement milling and overlay work in the road, also known as County Route 605, is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 10, and is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Traffic will be maintained but motorists using the road will likely experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.
The work is being performed by American Asphalt Co., of West Collingswood, and is part of the county’s 2018 State Funded Overlay Program. A total of 28.1 miles of roadway in 17 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through shared state and county funding.