BASS RIVER >> Burlington County is resuming work on its State Funded Overlay Program and will begin resurfacing parts of two county highways in Bass River on April 12.
Just under a mile of North Maple Avenue/Stage Road, also known as County Route 655, will be resurfaced from just north of County Route 679 to County Route 654, along with a 2.1-mile portion of East Greenbush Road, also known as County Route 654, between County Route 655 and New York Avenue.
The work is being done by Earle Asphalt Co. of Farmingdale, Monmouth County, and is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Traffic will be maintained during milling and paving operations, though motorists may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work period.
The resurfacing work is part of the County’s 2019 State Funded Overlay Program. A total of 16.2 miles of roadway in Woodland, Washington Township and Bass River are being repaved with state funding.