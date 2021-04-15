MOUNT LAUREL >> Burlington County plans to continue work on its State Funded Overlay Program next week by resurfacing a 1-mile portion of Moorestown-Mount Laurel Road between the New Jersey Turnpike Overpass and Union Mill Road.
Pavement milling and overlay work on the road, also known as County Route 603, is scheduled to begin on April 19 and last about two weeks. Traffic will be maintained but motorists using the road will likely experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.
The work is being performed by American Asphalt Company, of West Collingswood, and is part of the County’s 2018 State Funded Overlay Program. A total of 28.1 miles of roadway in 17 municipalities are expected to be resurfaced through shared state and county funding.