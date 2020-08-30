MOUNT HOLLY >> Time is running out for residents to self-respond to the 2020 Census and Burlington County officials are pulling out the stops to encourage the remaining stragglers to get counted before the Sept. 30 deadline.
Burlington County’s response rate is now up to 74.9 percent, less than a percentage point behind the County’s final 2010 rate of 75.3 percent with about a month remaining before the count’s conclusion.
“Participation in the County has been very good so far, but it’s now crunch time,” said Freeholder Tom Pullion, the County board’s deputy director. “Time is running out. If you have not responded yet, please find the five to 10 minutes to do so now before it’s too late. There are billions of dollars in federal funding at stake; we don’t want those dollars walking out the door.”
Burlington County officials teamed with several municipal leaders on Wednesday to talk to residents about the Census’ importance and assist them with completing questionnaires online with mobile tablets.
A billboard truck advertising the Census also returned to the county and made stops Palmyra, Burlington City, Beverly, Delanco, Edgewater Park, Willingboro and Riverside as part of the County’s outreach.
More than 30 residents and their families completed Census questionnaires during the stops, where leaders such as Willingboro Mayor Tiffani Worthy and Palmyra Mayor Gina Tait.
Sixteen of the county’s 40 municipalities already exceeded their 2010 response rate, including Mansfield, with an 84.9 percent rate that is the best in the county, and Medford Lakes, with an 84.1 percent rate.
Chesterfield, Evesham, Hainesport, Medford, Shamong, Southampton and Tabernacle also have rates above 80 percent.
Eight towns – Bass River, Burlington City, North Hanover, Wrightstown, Beverly, Edgewater Park, New Hanover and Riverside -- have rates less than 65 percent. Among those, New Hanover and Wrightstown have the lowest participation with respective rates of 42.2 and 42.4 percent.
Both New Hanover and Wrightstown are located adjacent to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey’s largest military installation and have military families living within their borders.
County officials have stressed that service members living anywhere outside installation barracks should respond to the Census.
In addition to service members, the County is also hoping to target other hard to count populations, including young residents, renters, recent immigrants and low-income households.
In order to promote participation in the Census, Burlington County’s government has held or participated in over 100 outreach events throughout the county, and the county’s Census coordinator and other county volunteers have had interactions with more than 3,000 residents.
“We’re doing our part to try to get every resident living in Burlington County counted,” Freeholder Pullion said. “At the end of the day, there are financial resources tied to the outcome. We want our county and state to get their fair share, so we’re encouraging everyone left to take a moment to respond, now.”
To get counted visit, 2020census.gov/ or call 844-330-2020.