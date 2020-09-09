MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced the County will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony commemorating those who died as a result of the terror attacks from 19 years ago.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. outside the County Emergency Services Training Center in Westampton, where a piece of steel recovered from the fallen World Trade Center is displayed. The service will feature a bagpipe processional, invocation wreath laying and the reading of the names and biographies of seven victims who resided in the county or had strong ties here.
Burlington County Freeholder Tom Pullion will lead the ceremony and Congressman Andy Kim, State Sen. Troy Singleton and Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina will deliver remarks. Burlington County Freeholder Dan O’Connell and Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis will also participate, along with representatives from various county police, fire and EMS agencies.
The ceremony will mark the first time the Freeholder board has hosted a memorial service on the anniversary of the attacks.
“Nineteen years have passed since that terrible day, but we remain faithful to our promise to never forget the innocent lives lost and the heroic actions and sacrifices made that day,” Pullion said. “9/11 was a national tragedy, but one that united our entire nation as one family. With our country once again facing enormous challenges, it is even more important for us to come together again and remember that heroism and sacrifice.”
The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Burlington County’s Facebook page.
The Emergency Services Training Center is located at 54 Academy Drive in Westampton. Accredited media are invited to attend the service but are asked to wear appropriate masks or face coverings and adhere to social distancing protocols.