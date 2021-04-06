Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson has announced that the Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council is hosting a virtual event to discuss the pandemic and its impact on women. The public is invited to join the event virtually.
The event will be held on Monday, April 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via the County’s Webex portal.
“The pandemic has had unprecedented impacts on all our lives and livelihood and our Council wanted to take some time to take a closer look at some of these challenges and what actions we all can take to protect ourselves and our friends and families,” said Hopson. “With that in mind, we’ve assembled a panel of experts who can share the latest facts and information and answer whatever questions residents have about the virus and how we’re fighting it.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women have lost nearly 5.8 million net jobs since February 2020, accounting for close to 54 percent of the net job losses.
The unemployment rate among women over 20 is now 7.7 percent compared to the 7.4 percent rate for men over 20. The jobless rate among young women between 20 and 24 was even worst, at 12.2 percent, according to the September 2020 labor statistics.
“These are alarming numbers that warrant a broader discussion about the pandemic and how it has impacted all of us, but especially women,” said Hopson.
The virtual roundtable will include Director Hopson and Commissioner Linda Hynes and Dr. Herb Conaway, the director of the Burlington County Health Department and Chair of the Burlington County COVID-19 Task Force. The other panelists scheduled to participate in the discussion are County Health Office Holly Funkhouser Cucuzzella, DrPH, Health Education Director Zupenda Davis-Shine, DrPH, and Dr. Manish Niranjan Trivedi, director of Infectious Diseases, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. The event will be moderated by Women’s Council Member Jo-Ann Weiner.
The Honorable Herb Conaway, M.D., has represented New Jersey’s 7th Legislative District as its assemblyman for 23 years. In the 219th Legislature, Conaway is a leader in the Democratic majority, Chairman of the Health and Senior Services Committee, member of the Appropriations Committee and member of the Science and Technology Committee. He specializes in internal medicine and serves as Director of the Burlington County Health Department and the County’s Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force.
Funkhouser Cucuzzella, DrPH, is the Health Officer for the Burlington County Health Department, serving the 40 municipalities in Burlington County. She has worked for the Health Department for the last 19 years. In this role, she guides all the public health programs including communicable disease investigations, food inspections, air and water pollution programs, the WIC program and the Burlington County Animal Shelter. Currently, she is focusing most of her time on the county’s COVID-19 response.
Zupenda Davis-Shine, DrPH, is the Director of Health Education at the Burlington County Health Department. In this role, she supervises all health education and promotion activities and events. She plays an integral part in the Health Department's COVID-19 response by disseminating public health messages focused on prevention, testing and the vaccine. She also serves as the County’s Health Educator/Risk Communicator (HERC).
Dr. Manish Niranjan Trivedi is director of Infectious Diseases, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, which is part of AtlantiCare. In this role, he oversees the hospital’s response and activities related to infectious diseases. He collaborates with Administration, Physician Leadership, and staff throughout AtlantiCare’s Healthcare System in developing and implementing policies and procedures related to infection prevention and other quality measures. Dr. Trivedi has done extensive research on infectious and emerging viruses and pathogens, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV), Anthrax, and Ebola.
To participate, via computer, smart phone or tablet, go to: https://burlingtoncounty.webex.com/burlingtoncounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ead7c9d94d4a55cfbdabc223988ad7689
Members of the public may also join by phone by dialing 408-418-9388.
The event number for the meeting is 129 198 6202 and the password is “hello”.
We encourage everyone to email your comments ahead of time to womenscouncil@co.burlington.nj.us.
The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council works to identify and address issues that affect women in Burlington County, raise public awareness of the special needs and roles of women and enhance the quality of life for all women. For more information follow the Council on Facebook or visit: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council