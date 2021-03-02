MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council will once again honor the outstanding contributions and leadership of women in the local community, including those who have served on the front lines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson announced the Council is accepting nominations for its 2021 Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards. Applications will be accepted until Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m.
The Council is looking for women who have made significant contributions in their chosen field, as well as having demonstrated their support of women in our community. To be eligible for an award, nominees must have lived or worked in Burlington County for at least one year. The awards are sponsored by the Women’s Advisory Council and the Burlington County Board of County Commissioners.
This year’s awards will feature three new categories: health care, first responder and frontline worker. The latter category seeks to recognize a deserving woman who performed essential services during the pandemic, such as grocery store, warehouse or utility worker.
The other categories are mentorship, volunteerism, law/law enforcement, education, community service, corporate leadership, diversity/inclusion and government.
“The Women’s Advisory Council is excited to continue this longstanding tradition of recognizing women in leadership roles right here in Burlington County,” said Hopson, who serves as a liaison to the Women’s Advisory Council. “This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are adding a few new award categories to ensure that we are recognizing incredible women who have gone above and beyond for our community during this difficult time.”
The Council is also accepting nominations to recognize and present scholarships to three outstanding 12th grade female students in Burlington County. The scholarships will include the “Alice Paul Champion Award”, the “Celeste Arties Memorial Award” and the “Elizabeth Coleman White STEM Award”. The Council is pleased to be awarding three Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to each award recipient.
“If you know of a woman who deserves this recognition, please nominate her. We want to continue to recognize women in our county for all of the amazing things they are doing,” added Commissioner Linda Hynes, who is also a liaison to the Council. “We are putting out the call for nominations during Women’s History Month to remind women in our community to never stop empowering one another.”
Winners will be announced later in the year. The 2020 virtual awards video can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8bWznPkj6Y&feature=youtu.be
Guidelines and nomination forms can be obtained by visiting: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council. For any questions or to submit nominations forms, email womenscouncil@co.burlington.nj.us.
To view a list of the 2020 Award Honorees, visit: http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/267/Outstanding-Women-of-Burlington
The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council works to identify and address issues that affect women in Burlington County, raise public awareness of the special needs and roles of women and enhance the quality of life for all women. For more information follow the Council on Facebook at @BurlingtonCountyWomen or visit: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council.