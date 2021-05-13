Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 21-year-old Burlington Township man pled guilty in Superior Court to possessing child sexual abuse material in exchange for a three-year sentence in New Jersey state prison.
James Hunt, of Threadleaf Terrace, entered a guilty plea on May 5 in Mount Holly to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree). Under terms of the agreement reached with the Prosecutor’s Office, he will be placed on the state’s sex offender registry upon release and also be under parole supervision for life. The Hon. Philip E. Haines, J.S.C., scheduled sentencing for July 28.
The investigation began last year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Hunt’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed that Hunt had been uploading videos containing child sexual abuse material. Multiple electronic devices were seized from his residence during the execution of a search warrant.
Hunt was arrested as part of the BCPO’s Operation Safe Quarantine, which targeted those engaged in the online exploitation of children during the pandemic. Charges have been filed against more than 30 individuals since May 2020 for similar and more serious crimes.
Hunt will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Weiler. The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the Burlington Township Police Department and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Sergeant Dave Kohler.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit, HSI – Cherry Hill, and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.