Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Burlington Township man was sentenced Oct. 30 to 30 years in New Jersey state prison for sexually assaulting two girls over a period of several years.
The sentence was the result of a negotiated plea with the Prosecutor’s Office. William Sanchez-Monllor, 39, pled guilty in November 2019 to two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree). The sentence was handed down in Superior Court in Mount Holly by the Hon. Terrence R. Cook, P.J.Cr., who called the defendant’s actions “extremely damaging.”
“He had a role and responsibility to protect, and instead he abused,” Judge Cook said. “This is one of the worst cases I have seen in my 12 years on the bench.”
Under the agreement, Sanchez-Monllor, who was employed as a detective with the Trenton Police Department at the time of his arrest in September 2018, must serve the entire sentence. He will be placed on the New Jersey sex offender registry upon release.
One of the victims addressed the court, describing for Judge Cook the coercive nature of the defendant’s horrific abuse.
“I got to eat, and he got satisfaction,” she said.
Prosecutor Coffina commended her for the strength and assertiveness she displayed.
“She is a very brave young lady,” Prosecutor Coffina said, “and her remarks were extremely powerful.”
Sanchez-Monllor was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit, Special Victims Section.
The case was investigated by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were BCPO Detective Tony Luyber and BTPD Detective Ruben Ortiz-Cruz.