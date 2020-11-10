"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues