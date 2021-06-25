Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 31-year-old Camden drug dealer has been indicted for causing the fatal overdose of a Medford Township woman to whom he sold fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine in late 2019.
A Burlington County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Tareese Brown, 31, of Ablett Village in Camden, charging him with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), 10 counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), 10 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), and two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).
The indictment was returned June 15 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court.
The investigation began in September 2019 after officers from the Medford Township Police Department were called to Club House Lane for a report of an unresponsive 55-year-old female. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the victim, Kimberly Bell, died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.
The investigation revealed the drugs that caused the fatal overdose had been purchased from Brown. The investigation also led to charges against Rashan Demby, 34, of the 1200 block of Langham Avenue in Camden. He was indicted along with Brown on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) and Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).
The case was investigated by the Medford Township Police Department, with assistance from the Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force. The lead investigator was Medford Township Detective William Knecht.
Brown and Demby are being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the GGNTF. They have been lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being arrested in February 2020.