EVESHAM >> On Oct. 23 at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Evesham Police Department received a call from the owner of Aspire Home Mortgage, reporting that he observed on his live video surveillance an unknown male inside his closed business on Route 73 here.
The first officer on scene observed a vehicle in the rear of the business traveling away from the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped by officers and the driver gave conflicting stories for being in the area of the burglary. Officers accessed the store video surveillance and confirmed that the driver of the vehicle matched the male who had utilized tools to unlawfully enter the business.
Joseph Johnson, 58, of Camden was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of township residents. When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the police department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.