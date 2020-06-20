TABERNACLE >> In response to COVID-19 and guidance from both National and Regional Health organizations, this year Camp No Worries - June 21-27 - has altered its traditional on-site camp week format at Camp Inawendiwin here to a "Camp At Home" experience.
While not the ideal format for a traditional summer camp, Camp Leadership, Counselors, Program Team, and Board of Directors worked tirelessly to bring as many aspects of Camp to campers this year.
Through generous contributions made by donors and local businesses, kids can participate in "Camp in a Box" which aims to bring many traditional on-site activities to campers and their families at home. These boxes are full of all the materials campers need to participate in traditional Camp programming at home, such as s'mores for the opening campfire, homemade games, A&C projects, supplies for attending a virtual dance, and materials for family game night. Each family has the option of using those materials for on their own/at their pace activities or signing up to participate in interactive sessions through Zoom video, where campers will hang out with their camp friends and counselors while completing the activities together from the safety of their homes.
“We hope this year’s camp will help to create a fun, energetic and positive experience for families to add to their memories of Camp No Worries with the hope of returning to our traditional format in Summer 2021,” said Kasey Massa, president and executive director. “For the past 26 years, Camp No Worries has been providing children affected by a diagnosis of cancer with a safe and fun place where to just be kids and forget about their worries. We didn’t want campers to miss out on this experience due to COVID-19, so we put our heads together and came up with the virtual solution. We hope this experience shows our campers what it means to keep fighting and how we are surviving and supporting together no matter what the world brings.”
To support a camper, visit https://www.campnoworries.org/support/become-a-sponsor/.