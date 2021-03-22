EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public’s help with identifying a person involved in burglarizing a vehicle parked in the Black Run Preserve in January here.
On Jan. 31, the pictured suspect smashed the window out of a vehicle parked in the Black Run Preserve, and stole some of the owner’s personal belongings. The victim's bank account was later found to have $1999 withdrawn from it.
The vehicle, which the suspect was driving at the time of the theft, was stolen out of Camden County.
If anyone knows the identity of this male or has additional information, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411