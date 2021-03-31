EVESHAM >> Peter A. Chacanias has joined Hyland Levin Shapiro LLP as an associate continuing his concentration on land use and environmental matters.
Chacanias has experience representing commercial real estate developers and property owners on all aspects of the land development process and has appeared before planning boards, zoning boards of adjustment and other municipal governing bodies in connection with site plan approvals, subdivisions, variances, rezoning applications, environmental permits and access permits.
Chacanias has specific experience with waterfront development and tidelands matters. He has served as board solicitor for municipal bodies throughout New Jersey, including the Point Pleasant Beach Planning Board and the Zoning Boards of Adjustment for the municipalities of Little Egg Harbor, Toms River, and Summit.
Prior to joining Hyland Levin Shapiro, Chacanias practiced in the land use, environmental, redevelopment, tidelands, and related litigation group at two prestigious law firms in Monmouth and Middlesex counties, respectively.
“Peter’s prior experience has been on both sides of the development table, enabling him to cogently understand and respect the government’s perspective in processing each application” said partner William F. Hyland, Jr.
Land use partner Bob Baranowski added that “welcoming Peter to our active and growing land use and zoning practice with his expertise in handling tidelands and waterfront development applications will further expand our proficiency in these areas and will be particularly valuable to our clients with development projects in coastal and riparian zones.”
Chacanias is a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law (J.D. 2014) (Presidential Scholarship and Riccio Scholarship recipient), and Seton Hall University (B.A. magna cum laude, 2011). During his time at Seton Hall University, Chacanias received the Presidential Scholarship Award and was a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and the Golden Key International Honour Society.
Chacanias is a member of the Monmouth Bar Association and the New Jersey State Bar Association.
Chacanias resides in Matawan Township with his fiancé. In his spare time, Chacanias enjoys reading and is an avid outdoorsman and athlete. When he’s not working, you can usually find him hiking along some wooded trail or training for his next long distance run, and he hopes to rekindle his love of acting - a hobby he picked up in college and managed to continue throughout law school.