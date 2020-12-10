EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School special education teacher Shannon McKenna and guidance counselor Suzanne Connolly have been named the 2021 Teacher of the Year and 2021 Educational Services Professional of the Year, respectively.
"Shannon’s friendly and positive attitude is contagious and it is obvious her students feel welcome and cared for. The primary reason students enroll in retail careers and pre-vocational classes is for the opportunity to work with her," said Cherokee principal Donna Charlesworth.
Charlesworth continued: "Shannon is patient, resourceful and engaging, while always maintaining her relaxed sense of humor. She has been active in introducing DECA to our special education students. DECA offers programs and activities for students interested in business and hospitality careers. Shannon works individually with each student to discover their particular niche, then prepares them for success at DECA’s local, state and national competitions. Shannon has been inspiring students to learn and grow for many years and we are excited to award her this deserving honor."
Charlesworth also had high praised for Connolly.
"Suzanne is respectful, non-judgmental, empathetic and a leader in the Cherokee counseling department. It takes a combination of many traits to be a successful school counselor and Connolly has all of them. As well as being well-versed in the most current counseling theories, Connolly has an upbeat personality and positive energy that quickly fills a room," said Charlesworth.
"In addition to her endless counseling duties, Connolly voluntarily manages the Cherokee Food Pantry, providing an indispensable resource for the school's families in need. She garners donations, organizes supplies and provides for every family requesting assistance. Suzanne is truly deserving of this award."