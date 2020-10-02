The Cherokee High School Concert Choir was selected from hundreds of submitted auditions to virtually perform the National Anthem before the Philadelphia Eagles' home game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sept. 27.
Cherokee Concert Choir virtually performs National Anthem before Eagles game
Cherokee Concert Choir virtually performs National Anthem before Eagles game
