LOGAN TWP. >> Cherokee knew it was going to have its hands full in its pursuit of a team title at the Olympic Conference Girls Cross Country Championships Oct. 24 at the Gloucester County DREAM Park here.
The Lady Chiefs harriers placed five runners among the top 10 finishers in the field of 73 runners and earned the conference victory, 32-50, over defending champion Cherry Hill East.
“The win was big for this team,” said Cherokee 17-year coach Mark Jarvis, whose team finished second to East, 57-65, in the same meet last year.
“We saw Cherry Hill East the first batch meet (Oct. 3 at same course) and just edged them for the win. We then saw them travel to Colts Neck for the Cougar Invitational and run well against some of the top teams in the state. We knew going in that everyone on the team was going to have to step up and that is exactly what they did. The incredible freshman class that we have all rose to the occasion.”
Junior Nikki Clifford led the way for the Chiefs, dipping under 20 minutes for the first time this season with her second-place time of 19:47.
Freshman Kerry O'Day had a huge race, running a 42-second personal record to finish right behind Clifford in third place at 19:50.
“The big boost for our team was our next three finishing seventh, eighth and ninth place,” said Jarvis. “Kelsey Niglio at 20:19, followed by freshmen Olivia Parkinson (20:20) and Alaina Bromley (20:31). Olivia's time was a 55-second PR and Bromley's was a 42-second PR.”
Cherokee’s sixth and seventh runners weren't far behind the lead pack. Junior Noelle Falzone was 12th (21:06) and freshman Emma Parkinson was 15th (21:17).
“To walk away with scoring 29 points (in American Division scoring) says a lot about this team,” said Jarvis. “(Assistant) Coach Dave Petruzzi and I knew that this team was going to be something special from what we saw over the summer and then leading into this season, but the big unknown was going to be what kind of season this would be with COVID.
Jarvis continued: “For the girls, this race was the first race that felt like cross country. They were all excited to see how everyone did their part. One thing that sticks out for me about this team is how they are all pulling for each other. This team is very close. If there is one positive that COVID has taught us is to not take anything for granted. Many saw their track aspirations last year get taken away from them and now this year, we weren't even sure there was going to be a cross country season, let alone any type of championship meets. Although it is sad to see that our season will end with the sectionals (on Nov. 14), these girls are excited to have the opportunity to race.”
The conference title is the fifth in school history for the Lady Chiefs. Cherokee also won the Olympic crown in 2000, 2004, 2011 and 2017.
Shawnee
Shawnee placed fourth in the 11-team field at the Olympic Conference Championships with 118 points – eight behind third-place Eastern.
Junior Kyra Birdsall led the way for the Renegades with her 16th-place time of 21:11.
Other Shawnee finishers were: sophomore Sydney Kiernan (21st; 21:32), junior Madelyn Valasek (22nd; 21:37), senior Jillian Anderson (29th; 22:06), senior Ashley Olson (30th; 22:08), freshman Nicole Tellechea (37th; 22:28) and junior Madison Koveloski (42nd; 23:39).
“The American Division girls teams had some strong performances overall. Our team in particular ran hard and had a large number of season best and/or personal best times,” said Shawnee coach Jason Kendall, who is in his first season replacing Dana Palumbo. “We saw some solid racing from girls who have stepped up big this year.”
Lenape
Lenape finished ninth overall out of 11 teams with 241 points.
Junior Grace Boltz crossed the finish line first for the Indians at 31st place in 22:09.
Other Lenape finishers were: senior Nicole Ficken (43rd; 23:47), senior Anna Ruley (44th; 23:52), junior Lauren Soutar (63rd; 27:05) and junior Julia Sellers (64th; 27:06).
Seneca
Seneca placed 11th in the Olympic Conference Championships with 315 points.
Senior Emma Daniels was the first finisher for the Golden Eagles, placing 33rd overall in 22:16.
“Emma’s time was not her best time this year, but ran hard despite the wet conditions,” said Seneca coach Chad Devino. “Emma has been improving every week, and I am excited to see how she does at the South Jersey sectionals.”
Sophomore Paige Venable was Seneca’s second finisher at 54th place. “Paige has been improving every week,” said Devino. “This is her first year running cross country and I am excited to see how she progresses. Paige’s time was 25:05, but I have much confidence that she will break 24:30 at sectionals.”
Freshman Loralyn Balint clocked a season-best time of 25:13 for 55th place. “This young athlete has had a personal record every race,” Devino said of Balint.
Freshmen Mia Rose (56th; 25:19) and Maddy Brooks (66th; 28:04) “continue to improve every week,” according to Devino.
“Although we are a young team, we have a lot of potential for the upcoming years,” said Devino. We have our eyes set on placing in the top 3 at the sectionals race and have some top 10 finishers at the Burlington County Open.”