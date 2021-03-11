KUTZTOWN, PA. >> Devon Fitzpatrick of Marlton is a member of the Kutztown University women’s lacrosse team this spring.
A graduate of Cherokee High School, Fitzpatrick is a senior midfielder/defender for the Golden Bears. She is a special education major
Kutztown started 2-0 on the new Keystone Field turf in 2020 before the season was cut short. The squad is excited to not only open its 2021 campaign back at home, but just to be able to play a season this year.
Head coach Jackie Stezzi graduated three seniors from last year's roster, so she will have plenty of experience, along with another injection of youth, heading into this season.
In the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, the Maroon and Gold were selected sixth. West Chester was first, receiving four of the seven possible first-place votes. East Stroudsburg received three of the seven possible first-place votes and was picked second. Bloomsburg, Millersville and Shippensburg were ranked three-through-five. Shepherd followed Kutztown to round out the division.