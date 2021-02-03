EVESHAM >> The Cherokee High School Student Council will host a Valentine’s Day Food Drive from 10 a.m. 10 noon on Saturday, Feb. 13.
This is an opportunity to “share some love” by donating non-perishable food items and other necessities to help those in need. Donations will help support Cherokee’s Food Pantry.
Enter Cherokee’s North parking lot off of Willow Bend Road. Donors have the option of remaining in their vehicle or placing their donations in the clearly marked drop-off area.
Student council members will be available to retrieve items from donor’s vehicles. All students will be practicing social distancing, wearing gloves, and masks.