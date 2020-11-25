EVESHAM >> Alexa Antonelli, junior at Cherokee High School junior Alexa Antonelli has been named the recipient of the Widener University/NBC 10 High School Leadership Award.
The award acknowledges and honors 160 students from high schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Selected students are among the best and brightest future leaders who stand up for what is right, address a wrong and make a difference in their communities or schools.
“Alexa is an important leader on her field hockey and swim teams. She provides encouragement and support for her teammates, but most importantly, models outstanding character and work ethic. Alexa is exactly the type of mature, kind, and articulate student that Cherokee is proud to have represent them,” said Cherokee guidance counselor Matthew McMullen.
Award recipients receive a leadership certificate and are invited to participate in a leadership development experience at Widener University. Honorees will also receive a scholarship of $20,000 over four years should they choose to enroll at Widener University as a freshman for undergraduate studies.