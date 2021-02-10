EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School senior Stephanie Micken has been nominated for the prestigious annual American Council of Teachers of Russian (ACTR) Russian Scholar Laureate Award for 2020.
Micken was selected by school administrators and by her Russian teacher, Marian Barnum. She is a member of an outstanding group of 33 Russian students nominated by schools across the United States.
Micken will receive a “certificate of award” signed by the president of the American Council of Teachers of Russian and by Co-Chairs of the ACTR Russian Scholar Laureate Program. She will also receive a special lapel pin as a visible symbol of this award.
Micken, Barnum and Cherokee are recognized in a special edition of the ACTR Letter, a newsletter that is read by secondary and post-secondary teachers of Russian all over the United States and can be viewed at www.actr.org.