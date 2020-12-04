EVESHAM >> New Jersey Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield has selected Cherokee High School senior Ilaria Palella as November’s Student Spotlight.
Assemblywoman Stanfield and Assemblyman Ryan Peters recognize exemplary high school seniors through their monthly Student Spotlight program.
Palella is highlighted on Stanfield’s Facebook page as a student who cares passionately about helping others, excels academically and gives back in whatever way she can. Palella completed a month long community service program in Costa Rica, as well as a language and culture appreciation study abroad program in Palma de Mallorca.
“I know she is going to make a huge impact on the world and I am sure everyone is excited to watch her flourish in her future endeavors,” said Stanfield.
“Ilaria has been stellar in everything she has done at Cherokee and most impressive is her humble nature,” said Cherokee guidance counselor Steve Orihel. "Ilaria will receive a letter of recommendation for college from the assembly members.