EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School will host a Little Chiefs’ Safe Trunk-or-Treat event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 here. The event allows children from the community to experience the fun of Halloween in a safe environment run by Cherokee students..
More than 15 clubs, sports teams and organizations will be decorating their trunks and distributing treats to cars as they drive along the route. Candy was donated by the Evesham Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge 143, as well as Renaissance and National Honor Society students.
Attendees should enter the school's north parking lot by making a right turn from Willow Bend Road. All participants must wear a mask and remain in their car.