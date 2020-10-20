Congregation M’kor Shalom of Cherry Hill will soon be offering a uniquely themed cookbook in time for the winter holiday gift-giving season, called "Pots and Pandemic – Cooking In Quarantine".
The book features more than 200 favorite recipes contributed by synagogue congregants, members of the community and from across the country. It reflects the spirit, determination and resourcefulness of those who found meaning and purpose during these historic times, by preparing comfort foods for family and friends.
As an added bonus, many contributors shared anecdotes about the motivation and experiences that drew them into the kitchen during quarantine. The book, available for distribution right after Thanksgiving, is $20, and will also include discount coupons from local restaurants.
The order form link is https://mkorshalom.org/potspandemicsale. Contact 856-4220 for additional questions.