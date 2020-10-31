MOUNT HOLLY >>The Burlington County Department of Health is declaring a Code Blue Weather emergency starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 until 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
A Code Blue declaration is made in Burlington County when frigid weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter. During the declaration, the County provides for short-term sheltering in clean, safe locations.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, individuals will also be sheltered in separate rooms to guard against the spread of coronavirus.
Residents in need of shelter are encouraged to call 211 for assistance.
“Temperatures are dropping so we’re encouraging all those in need of help to reach out,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. “Our Code Blue sheltering program is ready and we don’t want anyone to have to spend the night outdoors or in unsafe conditions, especially with the coronavirus still active.”
For general cold weather precautions, check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/index.html