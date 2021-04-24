EWING >> Ryan Muphy (Reading, PA/Wilson) hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Jared Marks drove in the go-ahead runs, to lead #17 Rowan to a 10-5 come-from-behind win at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in New Jersey Athletic Conference action Friday as the Profs improve to 13-3 and 11-1 in the conference.
Murphy went 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBI and two runs scored, and now has a team-high six homers on the season.
Rowan had to rally from a 5-1 deficit in the contest as TCNJ (5-12; 4-8) built up that advantage after three innings. The Profs started the comeback in the fourth as Murphy hit a solo homer and scored another in the fifth when Ryan McIsaac tripled to bring in Jared Marks, who had hit one of his two doubles. McIsaac had also given Rowan the quick 1-0 edge when he led off the game with a solo home run on the second pitch of the contest.
Rowan continued chipping away at the deficit as Nick Schooley drove home Jason Bobiak with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to allow the Profs to pull within, 5-3.
Marks drove in the winning runs as he hit his second double of the game in the eighth to score Victor Cruz and Trip McCaffrey as Rowan took the 6-5 lead. Murphy sealed the win in the ninth with his first grand slam as a Prof, which brought in Alex Kokos, Schooley and McIsaac.
McIsaac was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI while Marks was 2-for-3 with one run and two RBI as Rowan scored their 10 runs on 10 hits.
Ryan Iovine made his first career start on the mound for Rowan, but reliever Mike Shannon (1-0) earned the win by throwing a scoreless inning in the seventh. Zach Listro posted his third save of the season by allowing just one TCNJ hit in the final two innings.
Reliever David Stec took the loss for the Lions, who were defeated at Rowan, 18-2, on Thursday afternoon.
The Profs next head to Ramapo for an NJAC doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.