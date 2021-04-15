GLASSBORO>> Ryan McIsaac went 3-for-5 with three runs scored to help #17 Rowan defeat Rutgers-Camden, 12-4, in NJAC baseball action that was called in the eighth inning due to darkness Thursday.
Teammates Ryan Murphy, Alex Kokos and Nick Schooley each had two hits apiece and combined to drive in seven runs as the Profs won their seventh straight game.
Lefthander Drew Ryback improved to 4-0 on the year as he went seven innings and struck out four. Jason O'Neill pitched one scoreless inning in relief for Rowan (9-2; 7-0 NJAC).
Two of McIsaac's runs came when he scored from third on a wild pitch while the third baseman also had a double and a stolen base. Murphy was 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored, Schooley had two hits, two runs and two RBI, and Kokos had two hits and two RBI.
Leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the second inning, the Profs exploded for five runs. Schooley singled to drive in Eric DiDomenico, who led off the inning with a base hit, and then Kokos and Murphy each hit two-run singles to give Rowan a 7-1 lead.
Rutgers-Camden (5-8; 4-3) countered with three in the top of the third as R.J. Concepcion hit a three-run home run, to pull the Scarlet Raptors within 7-4. Rowan posted one run in the bottom half of the inning when Jared Marks scored on a bunt by Schooley.
Rowan added a pair of runs in the fourth taking advantage of Rutgers' errors with Murphy crossing the plate and Manganella stealing third and scoring on a Rutgers' throwing error. McIsaac posted the Profs' lone run in the fifth when he scored from third on a wild pitch and then scored in the same manner in the seventh to provide the final margin, 12-4, which marks the fourth time in the last five games that Rowan has scored double-digit runs.
As they have in four consecutive games, the Profs opened the game scoring two runs in the first inning when Murphy doubled to bring in Schooley and Manganella followed with an RBI single to score Murphy.
Starter Colin Carr was saddled with the loss for Rutgers-Camden in four innings of action as the Profs pounded 14 hits on the day.
Rowan has now scored double-digit runs in four of the last five games.
The teams will meet up again on Friday at the Rowan Baseball Field with a single game beginning at 3:30 p.m.