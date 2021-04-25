MAHWAH >> Alex Kokos hit a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning to drive in the winning run as No. 17 Rowan University defeated Ramapo, 5-4, to earn a sweep in a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) doubleheader April 24.
The Profs won the first game as Trip McCaffrey went 4-for-5 with a run and RBI and Kokos was 3-for-6 with two runs and one RBI.
Kokos' sacrifice brought in Ryan Mostrangeli, who had singled earlier in the inning and then advanced to third on a single from Ryan McIsaac and a walk drawn by Nick Schooley.
GAME 1
For the third straight game, the Profs put together an inning in which they scored 5-plus runs, as the tallied five in the third. Rowan did it with a series of RBI singles from Alex Kokos, Murphy and Michael Manganella and then a sacrifice fly from Victor Cruz and sacrifice bunt by Jared Marks to bring home Manganella.
Ramapo got two back in the bottom of the third but Rowan expanded on the lead in the fifth when Ryan Mostrangeli launched a two-run home run, that scored Cruz.
Rowan added two in the eighth on RBI doubles by Mostrangeli and Jared Marks
In the game, Murphy went 3-for-4, McIsaac was 3-for-6 with a run, was Nick Schooley. Mostrangeli finished the game going 2-for-5 with one run and three RBI.
Starter Eli Atiya (4-1) earned the win for Rowan, going six innings and striking out nine. Jason O’Neill pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
GAME 2
McCaffrey started things for the Profs in the fourth inning when he was hit by a pitch and then advanced around and scored on a ground out by Jason Bobiak.
Ramapo tied it up and then went ahead, 3-1, in the fifth. The Profs got one in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Murphy to score McIsaac and then took the lead with two runs in the eighth as McIsaac drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Schooley singled one home.
Ramapo tied it, 4-4, on a double by B Franko in the bottom of the ninth and then the teams went to extra innings, setting the stage for Kokos’ game-winning RBI in the 12th.
Donald Zellman started on the mound for the Profs and went five innings and struck out nine. Christan Bascunan went two in relief with no runs and three strikeiouts while Zach Listro finished out the victory with five innings, striking out two and allowing one run to earn the win (2-0).
McIsaac was 3-for-5 in the game with one run and one RBI.
The Profs close out the regular season this week with a home-and-home series with Stockton and by hosting a doubleheader with Montclair State on Saturday.