GLASSBORO >> Victor Cruz hit a three-run home run and Donald Zellman earned the win on the mound as Rowan defeated Stockton, 6-1, in the deciding game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship Tournament quarterfinal series.
The Profs (22-4) now advance to the semifinals and will host a best-of-3 series beginning on Friday, May 14 at Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City, facing the winner of the Montclair State-Kean series that finishes up on Sunday.
There will be two games played on Friday in Atlantic City, beginning at noon, and if necessary, the third will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Cruz went 2-for-4 in the game with two runs scored and three RBI, while Jason Bobiak was 3-for-3 with two runs, one RBI and a double. Ryan Mostrangeli went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.
Zellman (6-0) went six innings and gave up the only run while striking out five. Christian Bascunan, Jason O'Neill and Zach Listro entered in relief and preserved the win.
"It all starts on the mound and we got great pitching the last two games from our starters. Our bullpen was fantastic," said head coach Mike Dickson.
With the score tied, 1-1, the Profs opened up the game in the fifth. Mostrangeli led off with a double and moved to third on a single by Jared Marks and scored on a bunt single by Bobiak. Cruz then cleared the bases with a three-run home run, his second of the year, to give the Profs a 5-1 lead.
Rowan took the early 1-0 lead in the second as Bobiak singled and scored when McIsaac doubled and then advanced to third on an error in the outfield.
Stockton answered with one in the fourth with back-to-back singles by John Perrino and Jay Marchese. They executed the double steal and a Rowan error allowed Perrino to score to tie the game.
With Rowan leading 5-1 in the top of the seventh, Stockton loaded the bases. But O'Neill entered the game and got hit into an inning-ending double play.
Rowan added one more in the eighth as Cruz singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Alex Kokos and then scored on an RBI single from Nick Schooley.
Phil DeMarco took the loss for Stockton, which ends its season at 11-15.