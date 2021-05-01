GLASSBORO >> Ryan McIsaac hit a home run and Victor Cruz and Alex Kokos followed with back-to-back triples to help No. 11 Rowan University overtake Stockton, 5-3, in New Jersey Athletic Conference baseball action Friday. The win is Rowan's eighth in a row as it improves to 17-3 and 14-1 in the league.
Stockton took a 3-2 lead on the Profs in the fifth inning before McIsaac sent a blast into left field, despite the winds, to tie the game in the seventh. Cruz, the next batter up, hit a triple and then scored on a triple by Kokos as Rowan took a 4-3 lead. The Profs added an insurance run in the eighth when Ryan Mostrangeli singled in Trip McCaffrey, who led off the inning with a base hit.
Reliever Jean Sapini (1-0) recorded the win as he shut down Stockton in the seventh and Zach Listro posted his fourth save of the year, retiring three of four batters in the ninth.
The Profs took a 1-0 lead in the second when Chris Curcio brought in Ryan Murphy. Stockton picked up two runs in the third, but Rowan answered with another as Curcio had an RBI single. Stockton inched ahead, 3-2, in the fifth before McIsaac tied the game with his third home run of the season.
Murphy went 2-for-4 with one run scored while Mostrangeli was also 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Thomas Sullivan made his first start of the year on the mound and went five innings while Christian Bascunan and Jason O'Neill each pitched an inning, in addition to Sapini and Listro.
Rowan hosts a doubleheader with Montclair State on Saturday in the regular-season finale. The Profs' seniors will be honored in between games for "Senior Day".