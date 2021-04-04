UNION >> A six-run fourth inning and a complete game from Drew Ryback propelled #18 Rowan (4-2; 2-0 NJAC) to a 13-2 first-game win over #25 Kean (5-6; 0-2) in the season opener of NJAC baseball action Saturday, as the Profs swept the doubleheader, winning by a 4-2 margin in the second game.
Eric DiDomenico hit a solo home run in the third inning to tie the score at 1-1, before Rowan went on a barrage in the fourth. Michael Manganella and Ryan Mostrangeli started the inning with RBI singles and Nick Schooley hit a three-run double for the Profs.
DiDomenico helped bring in another run in the fifth and Schooley singled in another to give the Profs a 12-1 lead.
Schooley finished the game going 2-for-5 with four RBI while Manganella was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs. DiDomenico and Mostrangeli were both 2-for-4 and scored two runs apiece. Ryback (2-0) struck out nine in the complete-game win.
In the second game, the Profs scored all four runs in the second inning, as Jared Marks had an RBI single and Mostrangeli drove in two runs with a single. Alex Kokos had the fourth RBI when he walked to force in Mostrangeli.
Eli Atiya pitched seven innings and allowed just one run in earning the win, while Connor Metelski and Zach Listro came in relief to limit Kean to just one more run in the eighth.
Mostrangeli was 1-for-3 in the game with one run scored and two RBI.
The Profs return to action on Thursday at NJCU and then host the Gothic Knights on Friday at Rowan Baseball Field.