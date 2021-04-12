GLASSBORO >> Drew Ryback threw seven scoreless innings and Alex Kokos drove in four runs to lead No. 20 Rowan (6-2) to a 15-0 win over New Jersey City (3-11 1-4), in NJAC action at the Rowan Baseball Field April 9. It was the Profs' fourth straight victory as they improve to 4-0 in league play.
Ryback struck out six to improve his record to 3-0 on the year, while Kokos went 2-for-4 with two doubles and drove in two more runs with a pair of sacrifices. Catcher Jared Marks knocked in three runs, with a double and two sacrifices and designated hitter Michael Manganella was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Ryan McIsaac scored three runs and Victor Cruz went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Rowan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on a ground-rule double RBI from Kokos, and runs driven in by Manganella with a single, and by Trip McCaffrey with a double.
After four innings, Rowan led 6-0, and by the end of the fifth, it was 8-0. The Profs batted around in the seventh and scored six runs to go up, 14-0, highlighted by a triple from pinch hitter Ryan Mostrangeli, who scored on a throwing error. Marks added an RBI single, Kokos drove in one run with a double and Ryan Murphy hit a two-run single.
Rowan closed out the scoring with a sacrifice fly RBI in the eighth, which allowed Ryan McIsaac to cross the plate.
The shutout was preserved by an inning in relief apiece from Mike Shannon and Jean Sapini.
It was Rowan's second straight game with double-digit runs as the Profs defeated NJCU the previous day, 13-3.
The Profs will host Rutgers-Newark in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.