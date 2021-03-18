GLASSBORO >> Drew Ryback pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine to pace Rowan to a 6-1 win over Cabrini (2-4) in the Profs' season opener March 17. The 1-0 Profs are ranked ninth in the latest D3baseball.com/NCBWA rankings.
The fifth-year senior threw five and 2/3 hitless innings before Gilbert Peralta singled for Cabrini's first hit of the game, as Ryback gave up just two hits while facing 23 batters.
Centerfielder Trip McCaffrey paced the Rowan offense by going 3-for-5 with two RBI while Chris Curcio went 2-for-5 and drove in a run.
"Drew was fantastic on the mound and set the tone from the first inning. We had some key hits later in the game to expand our lead. I am so proud of the players coming back after such a tough year," said head coach Mike Dickson.
Ryan McIsaac and Curcio got the Profs on the board in the third inning with back-to-back singles. McIsaac scored Rowan's first run of the year on a single by McCaffrey. Curcio then moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Manganella.
The Profs tallied two more in the sixth after Ryan West was hit by a pitch, advanced on a fielder's choice and then a wild pitch and evescored when McIsaac drew a walk. Mike Shannon scored the second run of the inning when he reached base on a fielder's choice and eventually scored on an RBI ground out by Curcio.
Ryan Murphy delivered the Profs' first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, in the bottom of the seventh.
Rowan added its final run in eighth when catcher Marc Hernandez doubled and scored on a single by McCaffrey.
Connor Metelski made his Rowan debut on the mound in relief of Ryback in the eighth and struck out four in two innings.
Steven Priset went 2-for-4 for Cabrini while driving in the Cavaliers' lone run in the ninth with a single.
The Profs are scheduled to host Immaculata on Friday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. and then will go on the road to Salisbury for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, beginning at noon.