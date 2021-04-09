JERSEY CITY >> The #20 Rowan baseball team pounded 13 hits, including three home runs, to defeat New Jersey City, 13-3, in NJAC action Thursday, for its third straight win. Ryan McIsaac, Eric DiDomenico and Trip McCaffrey all homered for the Profs, who improve to 5-2 (3-0 NJAC).
McIsaac went 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBI, while DiDomenico was 2-for-4, scoring two runs and driving in two more. Michael Manganella was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI and Jason Bobiak came off the bench to go 2-for-3 with a run and RBI.
Tied 2-2 after five innings, the Profs broke it open in the sixth as pinch hitter Bobiak started a four-run inning for Rowan as he singled in DiDomenico. He joined Jared Marks on base to set the stage for a three-run homer by McIsaac, his first of the year, down the left-field line to give the Profs a 6-2 lead.
DiDomenico increased the edge to 8-2 in the seventh as he hit his second round-tripper of the year to bring in Manganella, who had singled.
The Profs then exploded for five runs in the eighth, thanks to a three-run triple by Ryan Murphy and a solo home run from Trip McCaffrey, to take a 13-2 lead.
Starter Connor Metelski earned the victory on the mound for Rowan, allowing just two hits and striking out four in 3.1 innings of work. Christian Bascunan held NJCU to one run and one hit in 4.1 innings as he struck out six batters.
The Profs opened the game with two runs in the first inning as leadoff batter McIsaac was hit by a pitch and scored when Murphy reached on an error. Manganella drove in Nick Schooley with a single to give Rowan the early 2-0 lead.
NJCU (3-11; 1-2) added a run in the bottom of the first on a single from Jimmy Vizzoni and then tied the score in the fourth on a failed pickoff attempt. The Gothic Knights could manage only one more run, in the eighth off Rowan reliever Patrick Sudnikovich.
The teams face off again on Friday as NJCU visits the Profs in Glassboro for a 3:30 p.m. start.